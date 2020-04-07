Nursing assistant Amie Morehead, left, demonstrates on Second Lieutenant Adam Heard, right, how samples are taken for COVID-19, at the newly established consolidated screening and testing center at Fort Carson to confine the spread of COVID-19 at Evans Army Community Hospital on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. El Paso County data shows fewer residents have tested positive for the virus in recent days and fewer are seeking hospitalization. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)