El Paso County has seen fewer confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent days, but it continues to lead Colorado in deaths.
The county's "busiest front" in the coronavirus fight is in long-term care facilities that have had outbreaks and are likely to see the "overwhelming majority" of the county's deaths going forward, said Dr. Leon Kelly, public health deputy medical director. The county had seen 28 coronavirus deaths as of Sunday. It also had 463 confirmed cases and 131 cumulative hospitalizations as of Monday, county data show.
"Collectively as a community we have still got a big battle on our hands," Kelly said.
El Paso County had identified coronavirus outbreaks in eight long-term care facilities as of Sunday, said Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman for the agency. Public health officials were also working with a total of 22 facilities who have seen residents with respiratory symptoms, complaints or exposure concerns, she said. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities are concerning because many of the residents are likely to have underlying health conditions that make them susceptible to the disease. Kelly said many long-term care facilities are treating patients in-house rather than moving them to hospitals.
County coronavirus data are also showing some positive signs. For example, daily hospitalizations have dropped from 12 on March 31 to 3 on Sunday, the data show. The number of daily positive cases has also dropped from 33 on April 2 to 12 as of Monday, Kelly said.
Most of the new cases have been identified among hospital workers and long-term care residents, Kelly said. A federally sponsored testing site operated by UCHealth has been focused on testing first responders and health care workers since last week. It expanded to elderly patients on Sunday.
The county is preparing for a surge of patients by working with Optum to set up some alternative care facilities in vacant outpatient surgery centers, Kelly said. The centers could help care for patients who do not need to be hospitalized, but cannot go home, he said.
The county is hoping to have space for 350 additional beds outside of the hospitals, he said.
"We are all moving collectively in the right direction," he said.
