El Paso County commissioners are considering asking voters in the Nov. 6 election to extend a public safety sales tax that’s slated to sunset in January 2021.
The public safety tax, voted into existence in 2012 to provide funding for the Sheriff’s Office, amounts to 0.23 percent — or about one-fourth of a cent for every dollar spent.
At the commissioners’ regular meetings Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, they will discuss referring a question to the ballot that would ask voters to approve pushing back the expiration date for the tax, which now accounts for more than a one-third of the Sheriff’s Office’s roughly $75 million annual budget, county spokesman Dave Rose said in a Wednesday news release.
The consideration comes just days after the Sheriff’s Office announced a record inmate population of 1,839 in the county jail, where the average daily population has increased roughly 24 percent since the tax was voted into existence. During that time, calls for service fielded by the agency have also risen by nearly 60 percent, and wildland fire responses have tripled, Rose said.
The tax currently pays the salaries and benefits for 192 sheriff’s employees and provides resources for task forces, which include law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions, that target organized crime operations such as large-scale illegal marijuana grows and human trafficking rings, Rose said.
The meetings begin at 9 a.m. at Centennial Hall at 200 S. Cascade Ave. and can be watched via live stream online at elpasoco.com.