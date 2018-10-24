El Paso County will hold an open house on Thursday to give residents the opportunity to learn more about a water master plan that's in the works.
The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department at 2880 International Circle.
The goal of the master plan is to help county leaders make better-informed decisions when it comes to land-use applications, such as development projects.
Stations will be set up for attendees to see graphics from the plan and learn about topics including water supply, land use and water demands, renewable water and the Denver Basin, said Mark Gebhart, deputy director of the county Planning and Community Development Department.
Local experts will be available to answer questions, and residents can also make comments on the plan.
Input from the meeting will be incorporated into a draft of the plan that's set to be released in the next two weeks. The county Planning Commission will consider adopting the plan at its Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 meetings, Gebhart said.