Registration is open for El Paso County's drive thru document shredding event, according to a news release.
Residents who wish to dispose of documents during the "Letter Rip" event must register online for an appointment between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on April 27.
Participants can drop off three document-filled standard-size copy paper boxes for free on West Vermijo Avenue, between Cascade Avenue and Sahwatch Street. Each person may bring up to three more boxes for $5 each.
Boxes must be no larger than 11x17x11 inches, and no bags are allowed. All money raised by the event will go to the Better Business Bureau Scholarship Fund.
To register, visit letterrip2019.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 520-7878.