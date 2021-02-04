El Paso County will be getting 12,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from the state, for seniors 70 and older, after county officials complained to the state they were receiving fewer vaccines than the county's population justified.
“It is vital to our efforts to get more supplies from the state," El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said Thursday in a news release.
The vaccines will be distributed by UCHealth, Safeway, Centura, Optum and Mountain View Medical, and Peak Vista Community Health Centers, according to the news release.
The release did not specify how much of an increase the county was seeing in vaccine supply compared to recent weeks.
The state's plans to bolster supply in the county followed concern from county and city officials that the county was receiving less than 12.5% of the state's vaccine distribution even though it represents 12.5% of the state's population.
The governor's office fired back Wednesday, saying El Paso County had more than 10,000 doses sitting on shelves and that it prioritizes resupplying providers who are rapidly vaccinating patients.
In a Thursday news release, El Paso County disputed the claim, saying no doses in the county have been shelved or wasted.
"Each vaccine provider within El Paso County has an excellent record of tracking and distributing all vaccines sent by the state," the release stated. "All vaccines received are targeted for necessary second doses for priority populations, imminent mass vaccination events or otherwise already in the distribution chain."