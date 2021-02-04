El Paso County will be getting 12,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from the state, for seniors 70 and older, after county officials complained to the state they were receiving fewer vaccines than the county's population justified.
“It is vital to our efforts to get more supplies from the state," El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said Thursday in a news release.
The vaccines will be distributed by UCHealth, Safeway, Centura, Optum and Mountain View Medical, and Peak Vista Community Health Centers, according to the news release.
Over the last three weeks, the county has received on average 9,963 doses, said Michelle Hewitt, an El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman. So, the county will see an increase of about 30% in its supply.
RELATED:
Where have Colorado's COVID-19 vaccines gone so far? It varies widely
Coronavirus vaccination around Colorado Springs | How to find out about options
The state's plans to bolster supply in the county followed concern from county and city officials that the county was receiving less than 12.5% of the state's vaccine distribution even though it represents 12.5% of the state's population.
The governor's office fired back Wednesday, saying El Paso County had more than 10,000 doses sitting on shelves and that it prioritizes resupplying providers who are rapidly vaccinating patients.
In a Thursday news release, El Paso County disputed the claim, saying no doses in the county have been shelved or wasted.
"Each vaccine provider within El Paso County has an excellent record of tracking and distributing all vaccines sent by the state," the release stated. "All vaccines received are targeted for necessary second doses for priority populations, imminent mass vaccination events or otherwise already in the distribution chain."
One of the county's largest vaccinators, UCHealth expects to give 5,000 shots over a three-day clinic that started Thursday and will run through Friday at the Memorial Administrative Center, spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. The shots are by appointment.
"We are certainly doing mass vaccinations, although not in a way that is as visible as a drive-through location," she said, in an email.
UCHealth distributed 10,000 doses in a drive-up clinic at Coors Field over the weekend.