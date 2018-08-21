El Paso County's engineer will assess a Hanover-area intersection to see if it needs significant improvements since Friday's heavy rains.
The culverts under Boca Raton Heights at Indian Village Heights weren't fully functioning during the storm. They were damaged and blocked by debris, causing water to wash over the road's surface early Friday night, Public Works Department Executive Director Jim Reid said Tuesday. A dried-out willow tree that had been uprooted and carried by rainwater also blocked the intersection, Reid told commissioners at their regular meeting.
By about 10:15 p.m., the tree had been cleared, and crews had opened one lane to allow traffic to pass. Both lanes were opened Saturday, he said.
County crews still are working to repair the damaged culverts and back-fill the area with dirt and riprap, he said.
The structure at the crossing was built in 2003 and has breached before, he added.
The network of dirt roads that serves the area, most of which are maintained by a public improvement district, are known to become impassible during heavy rains.