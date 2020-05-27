El Paso County church attendees and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo enthusiasts have reason to hope a return to normalcy is possible in the coming weeks.
The El Paso County Commission is to vote Thursday on variances to allow churches to resume in-person services and the zoo to reopen ahead of the lifting of state public health orders that closed them to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
If the commission approves both variances, they would be the third and fourth requests for greater freedom from public health orders the county has sent to the state. The state approved two county variances to allow restaurants to reopen dine-in services and high schools to hold modified graduation ceremonies.
Public health officials on Wednesday spoke briefly at an El Paso County Board of Heath meeting, touching on plans for both variances and other efforts to balance public health and economic activity.
"We are moving as quickly as we can," county Public Health director Susan Wheelan said.
The variance to reopen churches would limit occupancy to 25% and require households to sit six feet from each other, according to the proposal. Churches would also be required to record where the attendees are seated to help investigate an outbreak if one happens, the proposal states.
Additionally, staff and volunteers would be required to wear cloth masks, and attendees would be encouraged to wear them, the proposed variance states.
Among the restrictions are that houses of worship would not be allowed to distribute communion by passing plates or other high-touch items, or collect donations in plates or buckets that would be passed among visitors.
Some churches have already resumed services, including those within the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs, which restarted services two weeks ago.
Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo variance, the facility could be allowed to reopen in three phases, with the first starting on June 1.
The variance proposes reopening the zoo to members only for the first five days and limiting tickets to 300 per hour. Only 25% of visitors normally allowed in buildings could enter until June 15.
On June 6, the zoo could be reopened to the general public, but tickets would still be limited to 300 per hour, the proposal states.
On June 15, tickets would be issued without time restrictions, but the off-site parking shuttles would not run in an effort to limit daily attendance to between 4,000 to 4,500 visitors -- far less than the capacity of nearly 20,000 people.
All zoo staff would be required to wear cloth masks and visitors would be encouraged to wear them. The zoo also plans to increase its cleaning and disinfection efforts.