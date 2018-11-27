El Paso County officials upset by the inclusion of toll lanes in the project to widen Interstate 25 'Gap’ may withhold as much as half of the $15 million they promised to the project.
El Paso County commissioners are slated to adopt a final spending plan for 2019 on Thursday, but it's unclear whether the proposed budget will bring the county any closer to fulfilling its funding commitment for the Gap project.
Commissioners last year allotted $7.5 million to help widen the stretch of I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock and, in a budget resolution, stated they intended to put more money toward the project in future years.
Construction began after Labor Day to add a pair of controversial toll lanes to the roughly 18-mile Gap, widening it from two to three lanes in each direction. The Colorado Department of Transportation says it is still relying on the county for a total contribution of $15 million for the $350 million effort.
The county's 2019 budget proposal includes $7.5 million for "high impact road infrastructure." However, whether that money would go to local roads or the widening hasn't yet been decided, said county spokesman Ryan Parsell.
The county is negotiating a grant acceptance agreement with the U.S Department of Transportation and state transportation officials that will likely clarify whether the county will be required to contribute the full $15 million, said Commissioner Peggy Littleton.
Littleton has said she opposes allocating more county funds to the project because the tolls would amount to double taxation, as local governments are already chipping in taxpayer dollars for the widening.
Last summer, the project was awarded a $65 million grant from the U.S. DOT's Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, or INFRA, program. Because the county applied for the grant, it is involved in negotiating an acceptance agreement, along with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
"What we’re really doing is just waiting to see now what the contract is going to say with the INFRA grant," Littleton said. "We just don’t know at this point in time."
The grant acceptance agreement will be discussed at a public meeting before it's adopted, said Parsell.
Bob Wilson, a spokesman for CDOT, said the state transportation department expects that El Paso County will eventually provide the entire $15 million, even if no additional funding comes in 2019.
"We've enjoyed a productive partnership with El Paso County, Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and all of our local stakeholders who've been committed to the completion of this critical safety and mobility project," Wilson said in a statement. "According to the terms of the INFRA award, we weren't expecting to receive the full match amount next year anyway. We're confident local governments will fulfill their commitment to make the project whole."
The application, submitted to the federal government last fall, included a project budget showing that El Paso County planned to contribute $15 million by the end of 2020. The state is expected to pay about $250 million, Douglas County will allot $10 million, and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority will provide $10 million.
The application began with a letter signed by county commission President Darryl Glenn that described adding two toll lanes but did not include alternatives.
However, commissioners have become vocal opponents of the toll lanes.
Glenn has said the county was required to use a letter template dictated by CDOT, which has a policy saying toll lanes must be "strongly considered" for highway expansion projects.
Late last year, county commissioners approved an emergency resolution declaring their opposition to the toll lanes and saying the grant application "does not bind the board into accepting the INFRA grant if awarded."
Discussion about the county's contribution to the I-25 widening was largely absent from budget talks, although Littleton raised the issue at an Oct. 18 budget hearing, saying she would would rather see money go towards local roads.
During a budget presentation, the officials from the county Public Works Department said that any additional funding could be used to finance gravel road reclamation, other local road improvements, and upgrades to the county's stormwater management program.
County CFO Sherri Cassidy told Littleton at the hearing that the $7.5 million that commissioners allotted to the project during the last budget process is being held in a reserve for CDOT, which had not yet requested the funds for the project.
When asked whether the county would follow through with an additional $7.5 million for the project, Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said in an interview early this month that he was "concerned" about the toll lanes, which were not a "component of consideration" when the county went to voters last year to ask for permission to spend excess revenues on the widening and other efforts.
"I’m not going to say I’m committed or not committed to the money at this point in time because there’s several variables and factors that we have to consider," VanderWerf said.
Commissioners Longinos Gonzalez Jr. and Mark Waller declined to comment, citing the pending grant acceptance agreement negotiations.
Darryl Glenn, president of the Board of County Commissioners, did not return phone calls asking for comment.
Commissioners will vote to adopt the 2019 budget on Thursday after a final public hearing. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in Centennial Hall at 200 S. Cascade Ave., although commissioners will have regular business to take care of before voting on the budget.
The nearly $360 million proposed budget includes about $130 million that commissioners can allocate to core services and departments at their discretion. Due to state and federal law and other restrictions, the remainder of the budget must go to specific programs and projects, such as human services.
The 2019 budget proposal includes provisions that would:
-Increase support for El Paso County Public Health by $200,000. Public health officials had sought a $250,000 increase to boost services across the agency, including hiring several new workers for environmental health inspections, identifying and controlling diseases and preparing for emergencies. The agency also is considering purchasing equipment, starting new health initiatives or ensuring current ones don’t end when grant funding dries up.
-Pay for an additional forensic pathologist at the coroner's office and several new staffers at the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, including a deputy district attorney, investigator, and senior paralegal.