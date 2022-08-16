Lillian Enyeart

Lillian Enyeart, 15, was reported missing Monday afternoon after she reportedly ran away from a shopping center in Falcon. (El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

 Brooke Nevins

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Lillian Enyeart, 15, was reported missing Monday afternoon and is believed to have run away from a shopping center in Falcon, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

Enyeart was last seen wearing a glittery blue Harry Potter jacket that says "Gryffindor" on the back over a black tank top, white and black sweatpants and a red Tommy Hilfiger hat.

The sheriff's office said Enyeart is not with her emotional support dog pictured in the social media post.

Anyone with information or who sees the teenager is asked to call 719-390-5555.

Suspect still at large after north Colorado Springs bank robbery Monday afternoon
1 motorcyclist seriously injured after hit-and-run crash Monday morning

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments