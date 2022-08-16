The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Lillian Enyeart, 15, was reported missing Monday afternoon and is believed to have run away from a shopping center in Falcon, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.
Have you seen 15 year old Lillian?— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 16, 2022
She has been reported as a runaway with a previous reports of running away.
At around 5:45 p.m., on August 15th, she was reported to have runaway while at a shopping center located in Falcon.
Enyeart was last seen wearing a glittery blue Harry Potter jacket that says "Gryffindor" on the back over a black tank top, white and black sweatpants and a red Tommy Hilfiger hat.
The sheriff's office said Enyeart is not with her emotional support dog pictured in the social media post.
Anyone with information or who sees the teenager is asked to call 719-390-5555.