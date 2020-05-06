A 19-year-old man in El Paso County was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of 164 child pornography counts, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Kameron Hannah was initially arrested April 29 on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child using video and invading privacy for sexual gratification, the statement said. Evidence gathered after his first arrest led to additional counts announced Wednesday, it said.

In Colorado, a person who knowingly takes a photograph or video of another person's private parts without their consent can be charged with invasion of privacy for sexual gratification. Court records show Hannah faces a class four felony charge, which applies if the violation is a second offense, the material is a video or if there are more than 20 sexually exploitative items.

A class four felony normally carries up to six years in prison but can result in up to 12 years under certain circumstances.

The Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to questions seeking details about how the alleged crimes were committed.

Hannah was booked into the El Paso County jail without bond, jail records show.

