A new mental health campaign wants men across El Paso County to acknowledge one solid truth: “There are worse feelings than being kicked in the giblets.”
And for those moments, it wants to offer “a pork shoulder to cry on.”
The campaign, called Man Therapy, aims to break the stigma surrounding men’s mental health by using humor geared toward young working-age, and middle-age men. The goal: help them spot emotional struggles earlier and help them admit they need help before spiraling into a crisis.
It comes after 164 people died by suicide across El Paso County last year — three-quarters of whom were male.
It’s not necessarily that men attempt suicide more often than women, said Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy chief medical examiner of the El Paso County’s Coroner Office. Far more often, men chose more lethal means to kill themselves than women.
And it appears they’re less likely to seek help until they’re in a crisis.
That’s where Man Therapy comes into play.
“The issue is that group — middle-age to young working-age men — are the hardest group to get to acknowledge that they’re struggling,” Kelly said. “If we really want to make a difference in that number — 164 —there’s really no way to do it mathematically unless we focus on that group.
“If you’re going to go to those guys, you got to go where dudes are, and talk to dudes the way they talk to each other,” Kelly said.
“So we’re going to have to do something a little unorthodox.”
The website begins with a message proclaiming that “that funny feeling inside might not be burrito-related.”
To help with anxiety, the campaign offers a list of physical and emotional signs to watch for, as well as descriptions of psychological conditions associated with it.
The website also has a self-assessment quiz, as well as tips for helping address depression, stress, anger and a host of other issues.
It includes a way to connect with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. And it addresses the topics of unemployment and divorce.
Man Therapy began in 2012 when a Denver-based advertising agency partnered with the state’s Office of Suicide Prevention to create an approach for addressing mental health issues among men.
The local initiative, which was announced Thursday by El Paso County Public Health leaders, is being paid for with a $107,000 grant by the Colorado Department of Human Services. It will begin appearing across El Paso County, including on television ads and even in restrooms.
“Man therapy can help men and their loved ones recognize early warnings signs in their lives before they reach the state of crisis,” said Susan Wheelan, interim director of El Paso County Public Health.
It’s the latest front opened by public health workers to cut the county’s ever-rising body count due to suicide.
Another campaign, called Below the Surface, aims to reduce suicide among teens, while promoting the state’s crisis hotline.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office also implemented a program this year that paired deputies with mental health professionals. That program is largely funded with a five-year, nearly $2 million grant from the same agency funding Man Therapy, the Colorado Department of Human Services.
To learn more about the campaign, visit mantherapy.org.