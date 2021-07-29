The 2021–2022 academic year will be a critical one for Colorado teachers, students, and parents as they all attempt to rebound from a chaotic, unprecedented school year that brought multiple coronavirus-related closures, quarantines, and shifts in learning platforms.
The suspension of face-to-face instruction has turned students’ bedrooms into classrooms, drafted inexperienced parents into the roles of teachers, and resulted in concerns about learning loss.
As the COVID-19 infection rate has seen a steady decline in El Paso County and across the state, and as more than 70% of Coloradans have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, many institutions, including schools, are looking forward to a return to some semblance of normalcy. Newly-reported cases have not been this low since October 2020, according to Phoebe Lostroh, a Colorado College microbiology professor who prepares a weekly coronavirus situation report for the county.
“Staff (members) are looking forward to consistency of schedules and a year with less disruptions to learning,” said Ken Duren, superintendent of Widefield School District 3. “We are all excited to have students back in the classroom in a way where relationships can be developed and maintained.”
Gov. Jared Polis recently issued a public health order requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks in medical facilities, prisons, jails, and homeless shelters —but not in public schools. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to go without masks in most indoor venues.
However, in El Paso County, where less than 60% of residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, the decline in new cases has slowed with the arrival of the B.1.617.2 strain of the virus, also known as the Delta variant.
It is against this backdrop that students and families prepare for the “new normal” facing public schools.
Most El Paso County school districts have stated an intent to begin the school year with in-person instruction, five days a week, while following the state and county health guidance regarding masks and social distancing.
“Masks will be optional for all but encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated,” said District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby.
Students who struggled to keep up with their classmates prior to the pandemic are facing the risk of falling even further behind without regular hands-on instruction from their teachers.