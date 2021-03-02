El Paso County is still not receiving its share of COVID-19 vaccine doses, a month after county officials and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers called on the state to fix the problem.
County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez railed against the disparity Tuesday and pointed out El Paso County had received far fewer vaccine doses than Denver County even though the two counties represent a similar proportion of the population. El Paso County is home to about 12.5% of the state's population, while Denver County has 12.7% of the state's residents.
State health department data showed Tuesday El Paso County has received about 156,000 vaccine doses while Denver County has been sent 230,670 doses, a difference of almost 75,000 doses.
"It is clear the state has failed to make up the doses that El Paso County is being shortchanged," Gonzalez said.
If the state's total vaccine doses had been given out equally by county population, El Paso County would have been given 25,259 additional doses, a Gazette analysis based on state data shows. However, El Paso County remains third overall for the total number doses received trailing Denver and Adams, state data show.
Representatives of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment did not respond to a request for comment on vaccine distribution.
Gonzalez said the state's distribution to El Paso County was unacceptable, and called on the state to investigate the cause of the problem and fire those responsible if necessary.
"Their system has clearly cheated El Paso County," he said.
El Paso County Public Health data show vaccine supply increased at the beginning of February after the disparity was first raised and local officials were optimistic about supplies improving earlier this month.
"After the initial discrepancy was identified and acknowledged by the state, we did receive additional allocations to help make up the difference," county health department spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said. "It is a process though, and will take time to make up the deficit."
Continuing shipments of vaccine have not slowed down, but the county has not seen proportionate increase that would be expected based on the population, she said, adding public health, county and city officials have been persistent in advocating for increased supplies.
The delay in vaccination distribution can ultimately slow progress toward herd immunity, Hewitt cautioned said.
The Gazette's Evan Wyloge contributed to this story.