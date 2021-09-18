State and local public health officials said Friday they are not ordering coronavirus regulations in El Paso County despite dwindling capacity at regional hospitals and a warning that strained hospital resources could lead to higher rates of COVID-19 mortality.

El Paso County Public Health announced this week regional hospital capacity is strained and hospitals are caring for the highest numbers of patients confirmed to have COVID-19 or suspected of having it since January. But neither the state nor county Public Health departments currently plan to enact mandatory preventative measures such as mask or vaccine mandates, representatives said.

“With the change in hospital status … we are urging a call to action to our residents to do everything you can to protect yourself, your loved ones, and the health of our community,” El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said.

El Paso County has not enacted COVID-19 restrictions since the spring, when the state ceded to counties much of its authority to institute health measures. The county focused on education methods instead. But Gov. Jared Polis has said repeatedly throughout the pandemic the state will use hospital capacity to gauge whether to enact local health restrictions. The state can require regulations if hospitals in a county risk exceeding 85% capacity.

Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment late Friday afternoon showed 12% of intensive care unit beds were available in the region, which includes El Paso, Teller, Lincoln, Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties. Of 181 ICU beds in the region, 160 are in use.

“Our goal has always been to provide data and education to empower residents to make the most informed decisions, and to make resources as easy, free and convenient as possible,” Hewitt said, adding El Paso County Public Health regularly communicates with local hospitals, elected officials and the state health department to determine whether to implement disease mitigation strategies.

A spokeswoman with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday said it can support hospital partners in El Paso County if needed. Colorado’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center, for example, can help balance demand for hospital care by pairing small rural hospitals with a larger hospital system so smaller hospitals don’t become overwhelmed and can quickly transfer patients.

The highly transmissible and more dangerous delta variant, which state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said Wednesday accounts for nearly 100% of new cases in Colorado, is driving the spike in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

“We as a community have mask fatigue. We as a community have restriction fatigue,” said Dr. Richard Vu, founder of Matthews-Vu Medical Group and a member of the El Paso County Board of Health. “So we’re seeing that as the delta variant becomes more dominant our community is less likely to be masked or social distancing.”

Earlier this month UCHealth began postponing a limited number of non-urgent surgeries and procedures to preserve capacity. The hospital system, which is seeing 100% of ICU beds full in some of its hospitals, has also added surge units and is “relying on our dedicated staff and providers who are picking up additional shifts,” UCHealth spokesman Dan Weaver said Friday.

Centura also announced this week it had begun postponing surgeries that can reasonably wait.

But Vu offered a grave warning if regional hospitalizations continue increasing.

“We will see higher rates of mortality from COVID-19 if resources in our hospitals continue to be strained,” he said.

Colorado College professor Phoebe Lostroh, who has a Ph.D. in microbiology from Harvard University, said she wanted to see “stronger leadership” from state and county Public Health through mandated preventative measures to help slow disease transmission locally.

“I don’t see how we’re going to turn it around without increasing our vaccinations and wearing masks. … Mandates might be the only way to get us out of this,” she said.

Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals are propelling the increase in hospitalizations and account for 85% of those requiring advanced care, county Public Health officials said Thursday. El Paso County continues to see one of the lowest rates of vaccination among the state’s 10 largest counties, with nearly 68% of residents 12 and older vaccinated with at least one dose and 61% fully vaccinated, according to Friday data from El Paso County Public Health.

Public health officials pointed to vaccines and masks as the two best ways to prevent COVID-19 transmission and ease pressure on hospitals.

“The vaccines are safe, effective, and they are the most powerful tool available to prevent severe illness. … We understand people may still have concerns or doubts and encourage you to talk through these with you doctor or primary care physician,” Hewitt said.

Layering preventative measures like frequent handwashing, social distancing and remaining home when ill are also effective at reducing transmission, she said.

Several vaccine clinics are scheduled across El Paso County through Oct. 27. For a list of dates and times, as well as a list of local vaccine providers, visit elpasocountyhealth.org/how-can-i-get-a-vaccine.

To find a testing site near you, visit elpasocountyhealth.org/covid-19-testing-information.