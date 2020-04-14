The number of coronavirus patients in El Paso County who need hospital care is leveling off, a sign that strict social distancing measures in the community are working.
"We are winning and we are in a good place," Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health, told El Paso County commissioners on Tuesday. "But the victory is not ours. ... We have got a long, long continuously challenging road ahead."
The number of patients admitted to hospitals between March 13 and March 20 increased dramatically, showing what the trend could look like if no steps were taken, Kelly said. In late March, the number of those hospitalized exceeded 100, but it stopped rising rapidly after that, which has kept the hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, he said.
"The overall picture is an incredibly encouraging one," he told the Colorado Springs City Council, also on Tuesday. Kelly and other public health officials gave two back-to-back presentations Tuesday to elected officials.
El Paso County was leading the state with a high number of coronavirus deaths in the early weeks because it spread among elderly residents, who are at high risk of the disease, including those exposed during a bridge tournament. El Paso County is now third in the state for coronavirus deaths with 39, behind Weld and Denver counties, state health department data shows.
El Paso County also has a high percentage of residents testing positive compared to other counties, Kelly said.
County health officials believe 171 coronavirus patients have recovered out of 248 residents treated for the virus, he said. The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in El Paso County is 641, state data shows.
Some encouraging data is allowing public health officials to start planning how to allow more regular activities that have been prohibited, Kelly said.
The medical director laid out for elected officials how social activities could start back up again, but he did not lay out a timeline for how those steps could be taken, he said.
"This is not going to be business as usual for a very, very, very long time," he said.
However, prevention could become more targeted to protect at-risk groups, such as those in long-term care facilities and those who are immunocompromised, he said.
When daily activities return to normal, the virus will continue to spread through the community, which is positive because it will help to build immunity in the population, he said.
Public health employees will have to continue track who those people who test positive and who they come into contact with, and ask those who are exposed to quarantine themselves for months to come, he said.
There will likely also be prohibitions on large gatherings, such as concerts, to help limit the spread of the virus, even when other activities are allowed, he said.
"We don’t ever want to let that tiger out," he said.
A vaccine could be available by next summer, which would allow communities to deal with the virus in the long term , he said.
"Young healthy people will be the canary in the mine, if you will, as we send them out into the world and see how it goes," Kelly said.
Public health is preparing to ramp up testing before social distancing rules are lifted. That may drive a rise in the number of positive cases and discovery of new clusters of disease, said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health.