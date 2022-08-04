The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they have located 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan, who has been missing since May 24.
"Hailey has been located and is safe," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security/Widefield on Main Street. She was reported as a runaway by investigators.
Sullivan had been located as of July 26, the sheriff's office revealed Thursday.
They thanked everyone for retweets and for spreading the word of the missing teenager.
