The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they have located 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan, who has been missing since May 24.

"Hailey has been located and is safe," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security/Widefield on Main Street. She was reported as a runaway by investigators.

Sullivan had been located as of July 26, the sheriff's office revealed Thursday.

They thanked everyone for retweets and for spreading the word of the missing teenager.