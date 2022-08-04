Runaway Hailey Sullivan found

Hailey Sullivan was reported missing on May 24. As of July 26, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office say she was located and is safe.

 El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they have located 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan, who has been missing since May 24.

"Hailey has been located and is safe," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security/Widefield on Main Street. She was reported as a runaway by investigators.

Sullivan had been located as of July 26, the sheriff's office revealed Thursday.

They thanked everyone for retweets and for spreading the word of the missing teenager.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments