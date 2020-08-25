A phone scam in El Paso County threatened callers saying they would be arrested on an active warrant unless they met at a specific location with a money order to clear their warrant, according to law enforcement Tuesday.
The scammers used the name of an employee at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as part of the ploy.
"Our Office NEVER calls or sends texts to inform individuals they have an active warrant," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a media release. "We will also NEVER call to ask for money, for any reason."
The scam, similar to past cons posing as the Sheriff's Office, profits "on the fear of law-abiding citizens" the Sheriff's office wrote. They agency also reminded people not to give out personal information.