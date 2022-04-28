The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is expecting a new member to its team, according to a news release Thursday.
The new member: a K9.
The dog will be a part of the agency's K9 Unit, which aims to build a relationship between the animal and its handler, the Sheriff's Office said. The agency expects the dog to arrive in the coming months.
"A police K9 and his or her handler requires closeness and an ability to communicate and work together as a team," the Sheriff's Office said. "K9s and their handlers both receive specialized training in the detection of narcotics, persons, devices, and explosives. They both conduct continuous patrol training together which includes how to release a dog, call for backup, and track suspects. K9 enforcement training is intensive and requires a lot of time and dedication."
The news comes after the death of K9 Jinx, who was killed in a police shootout in Manitou Springs earlier this month.
"The Sheriff's Office appreciates the many requests community members and businesses have offered in the last couple of weeks," the agency said in a statement. "The Sheriff's Office has secured sufficient funding and cannot thank the community enough for the support they have showered upon the Sheriff’s Office after the tragic loss of their beloved K9 Jinx."