More than 700 marijuana plants, thousands in cash and several firearms were confiscated in "one of the largest" illegal marijuana seizures for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to date, the agency said in a statement Thursday.

The 703 plants — valued at $703,000 — along with $28,000 in cash and five firearms were seized Wednesday from buildings in the 20000 block of Sahara Drive, 15000 block of Wagon Trail and 33000 block of East U.S. 24, the Sheriff's Office said.

"These warrants mark one of the largest illegal marijuana cultivation operations and seizures to date for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office," the statement said. "The Sheriff’s Office will continue its efforts to aggressively go after those who are involved in the black-market marijuana and illegal marijuana grow business."

