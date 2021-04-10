The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 14-year-old boy who is believed have run away from home, according to a Saturday news release.
Joseph Pickering was reported missing at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said.
Pickering was reportedly spotted on camera at a 7-Eleven on Mesa Ridge Parkway at about 4:20 p.m. Friday. He has not been seen since an acquaintance gave him a ride and dropped him off near Chelton Road and Fountain Boulevard, the release stated.
Pickering is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 96 lbs, with blonde hair, green eyes, and a scar on his left arm, officials said. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with the Nike “Just Do It” logo, blue jeans, and read Nike sneakers.
Anyone who may have seen Pickering or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Investigations Tip Line at (719) 520-6666 or (719) 390-5555.