The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motor vehicle theft that occurred in the 11500 block of Meridian Market View on Wednesday, July 20.
The victim's car, a black 1992 Nissan pickup truck with a black topper, was stolen from the parking lot of the store the victim works in.
The three suspects drove up in a maroon Subaru Outback with no hubcaps and parked next to the truck. One man exited the Subaru and entered the truck and drove off.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for three suspects. Suspect one is described as a thin-build male who wore a light-colored long sleeve button up shirt. He wore a dark shirt underneath with dark pants and a baseball cap.
Suspect two is described as a thin-build female with blonde hair. She was wearing a dark tank top and dark pants.
Suspect three is described as a shorter male or female wearing a dark tank top and dark cropped pants.
"Any information may prove valuable in solving the case and could consist of things as simple as anyone remembering suspicious vehicles or people they saw in or around the area on the date of this crime," the Sheriff's Office said in a release.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call the patrol top line at 719-520-7777.