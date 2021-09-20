The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying a person of interest who was potentially involved in a Saturday shooting near Widefield High School that left three men injured.

Deputies responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting in the 600 block of Widefield Drive on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon arrival officials found three people, including one man and two teenage boys, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The suspect remains at large, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

If you are able to identify the man in the photo or have any more information regarding the investigation, contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations tip line at (719) 520-6666.