El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart, officials announced Saturday.
Lillian was last seen in the 3400 block of East La Salle Street in east Colorado Springs around 9 p.m. Friday, deputies said. She was wearing a light-colored hoodie with blue jeans, and a gray backpack. Deputies said she is also on crutches. She has a black-and-white emotional support dog.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.