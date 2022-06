The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16-year-old who was last seen on Main Street in Security/Widefield May 24.

Hailey Sullivan is described as 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds with auburn hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white sweatpants with a red heart, a black sweater with a zipper and white shoes.

Sullivan is described as a runaway by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-390-5555.