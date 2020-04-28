Patricia Winter.jpg

Patricia Winter was last seen April 27. Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office asked the public's help Tuesday afternoon in the search for a missing 72-year-old woman, who may be trying to hitch a ride to Kansas, the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. 

Patricia Winter was last seen Monday afternoon at Jayhawk Avenue in Ellicott, according to the agency. Authorities said they believe she could be headed to Colorado Springs in search of a way to get to Kansas. Winter's pastel blue/green bicycle is also missing, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Winter is described as having white/brown hair and wearing glasses. She needs medication, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Anyone with information regarding Winter's whereabouts was asked to call 719-390-5555. 

