The El Paso County Sheriff's Office asked the public's help Tuesday afternoon in the search for a missing 72-year-old woman, who may be trying to hitch a ride to Kansas, the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Patricia Winter was last seen Monday afternoon at Jayhawk Avenue in Ellicott, according to the agency. Authorities said they believe she could be headed to Colorado Springs in search of a way to get to Kansas. Winter's pastel blue/green bicycle is also missing, the Sheriff's Office said.

Winter is described as having white/brown hair and wearing glasses. She needs medication, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information regarding Winter's whereabouts was asked to call 719-390-5555.

