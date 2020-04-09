The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teen who is wanted on an active warrant, the agency said in a tweet Thursday.

Delaney Rader, 16, was last seen February 27, officials said. She has dyed red hair and black rose tattoo on her right shoulder blade. Rader also requires medication, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials have not said what the warrant is for, and warned residents not to approach her.

Anyone with information about Rader's location was asked to call 719-520-6666 or 719-390-5555.

