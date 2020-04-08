The El Paso County Sheriff's Office asked the public's help Wednesday in its search for a 15-year-old girl classified as a runaway.

Aleesia Mullins was last seen near Louvre Point in Falcon March 23, the agency said in a tweet. She also lives in Pueblo, officials said.

Mullins was last seen wearing white or grey leggings, a grey shirt, black Adidas tennis shoes and a silver bracelet, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information regarding Mullins was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-520-6666 or 719-390-5555.

