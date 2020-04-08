Aleesia Mullins

Aleesia Mullins, 15, was last seen March 23, 2020. Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. 

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office asked the public's help Wednesday in its search for a 15-year-old girl classified as a runaway.

Aleesia Mullins was last seen near Louvre Point in Falcon March 23, the agency said in a tweet. She also lives in Pueblo, officials said.

Mullins was last seen wearing white or grey leggings, a grey shirt, black Adidas tennis shoes and a silver bracelet, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information regarding Mullins was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-520-6666 or 719-390-5555. 

