Eight El Paso County sheriff's workers tested positive for COVID-19 in a three-week span this month — a 70 percent jump in infections among employees and the most significant outbreak since one that killed a 41-year-old deputy.
“All affected personnel have been contacted and have either recovered and returned to work or are recovering and doing well,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said in a written statement. She couldn’t be reached for more information.
The increase comes as coronavirus cases surged to new highs across the U.S., worrying public health experts ahead of the onset of influenza season and before holiday gatherings that pose the risk of further spreading the virus.
El Paso County likewise marked a grim milestone last week, seeing increased hospitalizations and recording its highest rate of new infections since the start of the pandemic.
With cases climbing, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have given El Paso County until Friday to come up with a mitigation plan or else restrictions will increase.
Among the sheriff’s employees sickened this month were two deputies who help escort criminal defendants in and out of courtrooms at the El Paso County courthouse in downtown Colorado Springs. Their positive tests led public health workers to track down people in two courtrooms who could have been exposed. At least two court clerks went into isolation as a result.
The other sheriff's employees — both sworn and civilian — were assigned to patrol, the sheriff’s tactical support unit, the communications center and floor security at the El Paso County jail.
It’s unclear if the Sheriff’s Office plans a round of testing on jail inmates after positive cases among deputies who work at the jail. The news release said three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, without specifying how many have been tested.
Kirby said in the news release there has been an increase in “daily cleaning and disinfecting.” The statement said the Sheriff’s Office “follows the guidelines and recommendations of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
The eight new cases represent a new wave of coronavirus infections at the Sheriff’s Office six months after an outbreak that sickened numerous jail workers and led to the April 1 death of Deputy Jeff Hopkins, an 18-year veteran deputy.
Hopkins died of respiratory failure approximately a week after the onset of his flulike symptoms, an autopsy report found.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, an epidemiological study by county health workers found Hopkins likely caught the virus from co-workers at the jail, where he worked as a deputy in intake and release, booking in inmates and releasing those who had posted bond or completed their sentences.
At least 10 of the 19 employees who tested positive since March worked at the jail at least part of the time.
Sheriff Bill Elder has previously credited cleaning and isolation protocols at the jail for heading off outbreaks among inmates. But The Gazette has previously reported information suggesting that testing has been sparing.
In late July, sheriff's officials reported that 19 inmates had been tested in the first four months of the pandemic. Updated figures were available Monday.