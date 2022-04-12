The El Paso County Sheriff's Office mourned the death of one of the agency's K9 officers, Jinx, after it was shot in a skirmish in Manitou Springs on Monday night.
A Manitou Springs Police Officer and El Paso County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man after police allege he shot at law enforcement while they tried to contact him about suspected menacing.
During the exchange, Jinx was shot and killed, Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
"We are heartbroken to announce that K9 Jinx was killed in the line of duty last night" the sheriff's office tweeted. "The loss of K9 Jinx cannot be put into words as his passing leaves a hole in our EPSO Family."
The sheriff's office held a procession for Jinx Tuesday morning that included law enforcement vehicles driving down North Nevada Avenue.
Jinx joined the sheriff’s office in March 2020 and was just over 3 years old.
"Our thoughts go out to his handler, his family, and the EPSO K9 Unit," the sheriff's office tweeted. "Good boy, Jinx."