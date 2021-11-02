The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a truck that purposefully rammed a patrol car Monday morning.
Just before 1 a.m. Monday, a sergeant on patrol was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in a construction area north of Constitution Avenue and Shawnee Drive, officials with the sheriff's department said. As the sergeant moved in behind the vehicle, the driver of the truck reversed and hit the patrol car, dealing significant damage to both vehicles, police said. The driver then took off. Deputies and troopers with Colorado State Patrol searched for the truck afterward but could not find it.
The sheriff's office is looking for a single cab, late 1990s white Ford truck with no registration and scrap pieces of wood partially covered with a blue tarp in the truck bed, police said. The truck should be missing a taillight.
Anyone who has seen this truck is encouraged to call 719-352-5079.