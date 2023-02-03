The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile from northeast Colorado Springs.

Sixteen-year-old Jose was last seen at his residence on the 6800 block of Chippewa Road at 5:50 p.m. Thursday wearing a red sweatshirt with the word "AERO" on the front, according to a Sheriff's Office tweet.

Jose is developmentally delayed and needs an inhaler, the department tweeted.

If you’ve seen Jose or have any information about his whereabouts, call 719-390-5555.