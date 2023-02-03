The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile from northeast Colorado Springs.
Sixteen-year-old Jose was last seen at his residence on the 6800 block of Chippewa Road at 5:50 p.m. Thursday wearing a red sweatshirt with the word "AERO" on the front, according to a Sheriff's Office tweet.
Jose is developmentally delayed and needs an inhaler, the department tweeted.
Have you seen 16-year-old Jose? He left his residence, 6800 Block of Chippewa Rd, at 5:50 pm on 2/2/23. He is developmentally delayed needs inhaler, last seen wearing the outfit on the right of picture, red sweater. If seen or if you know of his whereabouts call 719-390-5555. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 3, 2023
If you’ve seen Jose or have any information about his whereabouts, call 719-390-5555.