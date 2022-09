The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing after leaving home early Thursday morning.

Nayana Noble was last seen around 12:05 a.m. leaving her home in the 1000 block of Western Drive in east Colorado Springs, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes.

Call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 with any information on her whereabouts.