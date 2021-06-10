El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that took place west of Colorado Springs on Thursday evening, officials said.
One person was taken to a nearby hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Reed said.
Reed said the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of W. Colorado Ave., just off Highway 24 between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, at about 6:30 p.m.
Colorado Avenue was closed off between 34th Street and Ridge Road, Colorado Springs police tweeted.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.