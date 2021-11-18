Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning, officials with the office announced.

Just before 6 a.m., deputies were notified of a man receiving medical attention at a hospital for a gunshot wound. Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department conducted a preliminary interview and learned that the shooting allegedly took place at a home in the 7000 block of Colorado Tech Drive, an area in unincorporated El Paso County within eastern Colorado Springs, between 3 and 5 a.m. Thursday morning, according to deputies.

The man is expected to make a full recovery, deputies said.

Sheriff's officials are encouraging anyone with information regarding this shooting to call the office's investigations tip line at 719-520-6666.