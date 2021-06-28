Two people were found fatally shot early Monday morning in Falcon, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
At around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a call in the 1100 Block of Rodez Grove, northeast of Woodmen and Meridian roads, where they found the two people.
Based on evidence collected at the scene, investigators believe the killings are an isolated incident, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the public at this time, and they have not identified a suspect.