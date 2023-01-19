The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that it had identified the suspect in a 2018 double homicide that was had gone unsolved for over four years.

The press release issued by the sheriff's office claimed that 72-year-old Larry Nelson and 70-year-old Pamela Nelson, who were found dead on April 14, 2018, were killed by 18-year-old William Bacorn.

Bacorn was identified as a suspect after he was shot and killed by El Paso County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team on July 22, 2018, when Bacorn was being investigated for the homicide of Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez earlier that day.

Previous reporting from The Gazette details that Bacorn allegedly killed Del Sol Sanchez at an illegal marijuana grow hours before being shot and killed by Deputy Chad Wheat for pointing a 12-gage shotgun at deputies.

The district attorney's office later determined the shooting of Bacorn by Deputy Wheat was justified.

The press release states that while investigating Del Sol Sanchez's death detectives "received information which confirmed William Bacorn committed the Nelson homicides."

After several rounds of forensic testing — the final round of which took place in December, 2022 — detectives were able to confirm Bacorn's involvement in the death of the Nelsons, the press release states.

Because Bacorn was killed in 2018 the case has now been closed.