An El Paso County jail inmate who died Saturday after falling and hitting his head at the jail has been identified as Steve Manuel Carrasco, 64, the Sheriff’s Office said.
"His death was in no way connected to the COVID-19 virus," sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said in a news release Monday. His cause of death wasn’t available pending toxicology results, according to the statement.
Carrasco pleaded guilty Jan. 28 to sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, at which time his bond was revoked and he was booked into the jail, court records show. He was due to be sentenced May 1.
No further details about Carrasco’s offense were available.
He was on his way to the restroom when he fell and hit his head, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. He was conscious and said he felt dizzy before falling.
Carrasco was first taken to the medical ward, where the staff called 9-1-1. He was then taken to a hospital, where he died.