The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the name of a homicide victim deputies found in Rush last week.
On May 12, deputies responding to a check-the-welfare call on a property in the 6000 block of South Johnson Road found the body of 43-year-old Donanciano Amaya, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday news release.
"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Amaya," officials stated in the release.
The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating Amaya’s death as a homicide, but did not release details on how he died. Officials said there is “no known threat to the community” in relation to his death.
Anyone with information regarding Amaya’s death is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Tip Line at (719) 520-6666.