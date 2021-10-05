Firefighters and sheriff's deputies responded to a structure fire near Ellicott on Tuesday night, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.
The sheriff's office, which was assisting the Cimarron Hills Fire Department and Ellicott Fire Department, made the announcement just before 9:45 p.m.
The structure fire was reported in the 23700 block of Jayhawk Avenue. According to Gazette partner KKTV news, the structure was a home with no one inside at the time of the fire.
Crews contained the fire and prevented the spread to other nearby homes, KKTV reported.