Firefighters and sheriff's deputies responded to a structure fire in Ellicott Tuesday night, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.
The sheriff's office, which was assisting the Cimarron Hills Fire Department and Ellicott Fire Department, made the announcement just before 9:45 p.m.
The structure fire was reported in the 23700 block of Jayhawk Avenue. According to Gazette partner KKTV news, the structure is a home.
Ellicott fire is the lead agency, the sheriff's office said.
