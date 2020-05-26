The El Paso County Sheriff's Office in a statement Tuesday asked anyone who might have been a witness to an officer-involved shooting in Teller County to contact authorities.

The Sheriff's Office — the agency investigating to avoid conflict of interest — said two Teller County sheriff's deputies spotted a man wanted for felony menacing about 9 p.m. Friday near County Road 94 and Teller County Road 32, also known as Trail Creek Road.

The man, whose name was not released, pointed a gun at the deputies and ignored their warnings, the statement said. One deputy fired at least one round, which struck the man, according to the statement. He was taken to a hospital.

The two deputies involved were placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with the Teller County Sheriff's Office policy, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the officer-involved shooting was asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-6666.

RELATED: