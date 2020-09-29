A man already in Colorado Springs police custody was charged Tuesday in connection with a murder that took place in Manitou Springs in May, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Bobby Joe Berry, 44, was in jail on unrelated charges when the sheriff's office charged him with first degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Darrell Berry, according to the sheriff’s office.
Darrell Berry was found dead May 13 by Manitou Springs police officers who were responding to a “Check the Welfare” call, the release reported. After analyzing the scene, officers concluded that the circumstances surrounding Berry’s death were suspicious and called in the Investigations Division. Police named Bobby Joe Berry as a Person of Interest in the case.
Colorado Springs Police arrested Bobby Joe Berry on Aug. 27 for several unrelated charges including parole violation, weapons and drug possession, and theft, according to Sgt. Deborah Mynatt, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer.
Investigators later upgraded Darrell Berry’s death from “suspicious” to “homicide” and charged Bobby Joe, who was still in police custody.
Bobby Joe Berry is being held without bail on the murder charge, Mynatt said.