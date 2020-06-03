Authorities said a man suspected of stealing clothes and car parts from an automotive shop Tuesday was arrested Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrived at the shop located on Widefield Boulevard about 1:20 p.m. to find a suspect inside a Nissan sedan, the sheriff's office said. They pursued it, but quickly decided to call off the chase.

Authorities later found the sedan crashed at Fountain Mesa Road and Caballero Avenue and the man fled on foot, the sheriff's office said.

The Sheriff's Office later tweeted that Luke Oehlerking, 31, was arrested.