The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone who might have been victimized by a man they arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child in February, according to a news release.
Mauricio Matestic, 19, was arrested after deputies investigating illegal firearms sales in February found Matestic with “multiple images and videos of child pornography,” officials said.
Matestic was booked into the El Paso County jail, where he remains in custody pending additional charges, the agency said.
“We are actively seeking additional information involving criminal information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect,” the release stated.
Matestic likely met some of his victims on Snapchat, officials alleged.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Tip Line at (719) 520-7777 or contact Deputy Dan Carey at 719-474-9342, and reference case number 2021-00000112.