The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the return of its Peace Officer Standards and Training certified academies.

In 2018 the law enforcement agency, under then-Sheriff Bill Elder, began using a shorter, noncertified training program, primarily to combat attrition and staffing shortages among the detention ranks.

However, citing an increased need for highly qualified, well-trained deputies, Sheriff Joe Roybal has reinstituted the more comprehensive POST training regimen.

“Looking back upon it … at the time, (the noncertified program) absolutely was a benefit to the organization, the community and the taxpayers overall,” said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lt. Deborah Mynatt. “But in the end it made more sense to go (exclusively) back to POST certified academies.”

Statewide, about a dozen law enforcement agencies, including the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Springs Police Department, offer a POST training program for aspiring officers. Several state and community colleges offer similar programs, including the Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy at Pikes Peak State College. Ten new officers graduated from PPSC’s program earlier this month.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office program, Mynatt said, offers at least one feature that college programs can’t match.

“There are a lot of folks who attend colleges, that pay to attend academies,” said Mynatt, who went through the POST program in 2008. “If you get hired on as a deputy recruit with our office, we will actually pay you while you attend the academy.”

The POST academy is a highly intensive, 22-week law enforcement crash course that mixes classroom instruction with reality-based skills training to teach a wide range of topics, including ethics, nonbiased policing, search and seizure, firearms, arrest control, CPR, driving, evidence processing and use of force. The courses are taught by subject matter experts, and candidates are subjected to weekly quizzes to reinforce what they’ve learned, officials said.

The majority of the instruction takes place at the Sheriff’s Office training facility, not far from the county jail, Mynatt said. In addition to its classrooms, the building features a mat room as well as indoor and outdoor exercise gyms. Some of the skills courses, including driving and firearms, take place at other sites.

Upon successful completion of the program, which includes skills testing in driving, arrest control and firearms, officer candidates are required to take a certification exam. The minimum passing score is 70%, and repeated failures can result in dismissal.

Mynatt remembers her POST academy experience as challenging but rewarding.

“It was pretty intense,” she said. “I’d never even handled a weapon before the academy. But by the time I graduated, I felt really prepared to do the job.”

The next training academy is set to begin in March, and the Sheriff's Office plans to hold three sessions each year, Mynatt said. The agency is currently accepting applications and is also planning a number of recruiting events in the coming months.

“There’s so much more to this job than just detention and patrol,” Mynatt said. “There is a lot of responsibility involved, and plenty of room for advancement. The opportunities are vast here.”