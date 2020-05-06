Doug Lundstedt.jpg

El Paso County Sheriff's Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt, 58, died in an off-duty traffic crash. Graphic courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

An El Paso County sheriff's lieutenant died Tuesday after being injured in an off-duty traffic crash, the agency tweeted Wednesday. 

Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt, 58, was taken to a hospital Monday following a crash in Pueblo County, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sgt. Deb Mynatt. She was not able to say where exactly the crash happened. 

Lundstedt, a 17-year Sheriff's Office veteran, was assigned to the detention bureau, Mynatt said. He left behind a wife, Michelle, and a daughter, Jordan.

