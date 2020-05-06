An El Paso County sheriff's lieutenant died Tuesday after being injured in an off-duty traffic crash, the agency tweeted Wednesday.

Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt, 58, was taken to a hospital Monday following a crash in Pueblo County, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sgt. Deb Mynatt. She was not able to say where exactly the crash happened.

Lundstedt, a 17-year Sheriff's Office veteran, was assigned to the detention bureau, Mynatt said. He left behind a wife, Michelle, and a daughter, Jordan.

It is with profound sadness we announce Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt unexpectedly passed away on May 5, 2020, after being involved in an off-duty traffic crash.

