Doug Lundstedt.jpg

El Paso County Sheriff's Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt, 58, died in an off-duty traffic crash. Graphic courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

An El Paso County sheriff's lieutenant died Tuesday after being injured in an off-duty motorcycle crash, the agency said Wednesday. 

Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt, 58, was found unconscious Monday lying nearby his Indian Roadmaster motorcycle at North Gants Fort Avenue and East Emery Drive in Pueblo County, said Pueblo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gayle Perez.

The lieutenant was not wearing a helmet, she said. He was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday.

Lundstedt, a 17-year Sheriff's Office veteran, was assigned to the detention bureau, said El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Deb Mynatt. He left behind a wife, Michelle, and a daughter, Jordan.

RELATED:

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623

Twitter: @GazetteLiz

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist who joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments