A deputy with coronavirus has died, the El Paso County sheriff's office said Thursday.
Jeff Hopkins, 41, leaves behind his wife and parents, Sheriff Bill Elder said at a press conference. He had been employed with the department since 2001 and had worked both in the jail and on patrol, most recently as an intake and release deputy at the jail.
"He was as strong as an ox," Hopkins’ father, Bobby Hopkins, told The Gazette. "He had a clean X-ray on the 22nd, and on April 1, he was gone."
Hopkins was tested for the virus two days ago, said Elder, who called the deputy an "exceptional employee" who always carried out the mission and vision of the sheriff's office.
It is unknown where or how he contracted the virus. An epidemiological investigation is underway, said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health.
Health officials said they were not aware of any underlying health conditions Hopkins might have had.
Hopkins is the eight sheriff's office employee to be diagnosed with the virus, up from six yesterday, Elder said.
When asked how many individuals Hopkins might have come in contact with at work, Elder said roughly 40 deputies and 25-30 civilians work in intake and release. He did not address the potential number of inmates Hopkins might have come in contact with.
Hopkins "had not worked a lot of days" over the last couple of weeks and had been experiencing symptoms for seven to 10 days before his death, officials said.
Among those reacting to Hopkins' death Thursday was the Colorado State Patrol, which tweeted, "We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Deputy Hopkins. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and department."